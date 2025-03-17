Justin, Hailey Bieber enjoy Disneyland date following heartbreaking update

Hailey Bieber cheers Justin Bieber up with a Disneyland date

Justin Bieber appeared to be taking a breather as he went on an adventurous date with wife Hailey Bieber, after sparking concern for his wellbeing.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, March 16th and shared a glimpse inside their getaway to Disneyland, as the couple sported matching Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ears.

The Baby hitmaker shared a carousel with multiple shots from the fun-filled day, featuring his wife and friends including singer The Kid Laroi as they enjoyed different rides.

This comes after Bieber left fans concerned with his latest Instagram Story, in which he opened up about his traumatic feelings from childhood.

The Sorry singer wrote, “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it.”

He added, “Which made me feel like I have been drowning, feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”