Film producer Salma Hayek turns back on technology

Salma Hayek, Hollywood’s biggest actress and film producer, revealed that she hardly ever uses a phone and doesn’t even own a computer, as she prefers writing on her own, skips online shopping, and avoids takeout.
For the actress, staying offline is a way to keep clear of AI-driven algorithms.
Salma shared with Claire magazine: "[AI] takes away your intelligence because the brain grows lazy.”
"I write everything by hand. I have papers everywhere. I barely touch the phone. They cannot profile me. I don’t buy online. I don’t order food online. The artificial intelligence doesn’t know me," she added.
The 58-year-old actor shared that she still feels the need to earn her own money, even though she's married to billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault.
While sharing with thw Wall Street Journal, the actress explained: "I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more."
She said she's juggling several money-making ideas, and her husband admires her drive.
Salma Hayek said: "I think he finds it kind of sexy."
