Blake Lively finds comfort on Ryan Reynolds' shoulder amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ignite love and support amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively is once again using her social media space to express her love for husband Ryan Reynolds amid her ongoing legal conflict with co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 16, to post a photo with the 48-year-old actor, resting her head on his shoulder as they flashed smiles for the camera.

As she set the post to The Rolling Stones’ 1971 track Wild Horses, Lively was spotted in a navy blue coat while her beloved husband looked dapper in a colourful knit sweater and light blue beanie.

Meanwhile, the background of the photo offered an insight into the couple’s latest whereabouts, with the sign board reading, “Where. You ride.”

Amidst the ongoing legal drama surrounding her It Ends With Us co-star, the Deadpool star has publicly supported Lively after she filed a lawsuit against Baldoni alleging sexual harassment.

In response to their claims, Baldoni countersued the actress, Reynolds, and their publicist for alleged defamation and extortion.

While other details are still under wraps, a court trial is scheduled for March 2026.