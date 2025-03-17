Beyonce, Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy crosses paths with Diddy’s twins

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy runs into Diddy’s daughters amid legal drama

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, came face to face with Diddy’s daughter amid the legal drama surrounding their fathers.

The 13-year-old attended the Rolling Loud in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 16th where she had an awkward interaction with Diddy’s twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 16.

The children seemingly avoided any interaction, as they were spotted keeping at a distance from each other.

The run-in could be an awkward interaction since Blue’s father Jay-Z was involved in the legal spat, concerning the twins’ father’s legal battle.

Jay-Z was accused of being involved in Diddy’s White Parties, where multiple accusers were sexually harassed.

Although Jay-Z denied all the allegations and was dismissed from the lawsuit, the Last Night rapper has been under arrest since September 16th last year, on the charges of racketeering, sexual trafficking, and engagement in prostitution.

Blue and the twins D’Lila and Jessie, were not accompanied by either of their parents to the festival.

The Bad Boy Records founder is currently awaiting trial, which is scheduled to start in May.