Chrissy Teigen not letting haters get to her





Chrissy Teigen who have consistently been trolled on social media for having a “new face” won't let criticism get her down.

The 39-year-old made bedside rants on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 15.

Showing zero tolerance for trolls, the model hit back at them and urged the people to “stop being miserable”.

The cookbook author not only called out haters for their mean comments but also reminisced about the time before social media.

“what happened to, like, just thinking things? Remember thinking things?” she said.

The Cravings founder spoke about the time when people used to read magazines and comment what they saw in the magazine, react to it and then get back into their real life forgetting about it.

“You'd go through a magazine, you'd be like, ‘Oh, that person looks like s***. Oooh, I would never have that haircut. Blegh, those teeth suck," Teigen commented.

The Hotel Transylvania 3 star continued, “We all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we'd, like, spit it out and it would go into the universe and it would disappear.”

Teigen urged people to simply do that instead of going out of the way to put the point across by typing it out and ensure to ruin someone else’s feel good moments.

“‘Guh, you shouldn't feel good about yourself because you look like s*** and your backyard looks dumb!’” she pointed out troll’s mindset.

John Legend’s partner shared unbelievable claims made by her haters, “‘Your cheeks look too filled. Why would she fill her cheeks like that? Why would she do her lips like that?”

The Self-Conscious podcaster reiterated her point and encouraged the people to just to keep the nasty thoughts in the head and not spew it out.