Liam Payne gets emotional tribute in Argentina with special reference to 'One Direction'

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne’s tragic passing left the world in deep shock.

Not only his family and friends, but Liam’s die-hard fans are also still grieving the loss of popstar after almost five months of his sudden demise.

Five months after his sudden demise, his well-wishers and mourners have paid him special homage in Argentina, Buenos Aires; the place where he spent his last few days.

Fans of the Teardrops singer inaugurated a bench in the British Cemetery on Sunday in Payne’s honour with the singer’s name on it.

They placed a smiling picture of the 31-year-old artist along with an extremely beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The special homage also had a special reference to band 1D as the bench had a golden plate attached on top with the lines of their popular song, History.

"You and me got a whole lot of history, so don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever, Liam”, the label read.

The Strip That Down singer passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling down the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Argentina.

He kickstarted his career with globally acclaimed band One Direction, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.