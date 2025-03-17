King Charles invites trouble with upcoming key meeting at Palace

King Charles might be in trouble after holding a significant meeting at Sandringham House amid growing political unrest.

For the unversed, the monarch recently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was engaged in a heated argument with US President Donald Trump.

Notably, the meeting took place days after King Charles sent a personal letter to Trump, inviting him with his family for a state visit. The US leader also accepted the invitation and dubbed the monarch a "wonderful man."

Now, speaking at The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, royal expert Sarah Hewson claimed that Trump must be "irritated" by the monarch, raising concerns about the meet-up between the royal family and the US political figure at Balmoral Castle.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards said, "He's spent a lot of time with President Zelensky and I'd love to know what they talked about. I know the King would have been totally on his side."

He added, "I think the King having Zelensky and Trudeau was a master show and letting everybody know that this country supports those people."

In response, Sarah said that Trump was apparently irritated by the meeting as he was "feeling a little less special about his invitation after seeing the photographs of President Zelensky at Sandringham."