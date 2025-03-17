 
Monday March 17, 2025
King Charles receives sad news as key date looms

By Web Desk
March 17, 2025
King Charles invites trouble with upcoming key meeting at Palace

King Charles might be in trouble after holding a significant meeting at Sandringham House amid growing political unrest.

For the unversed, the monarch recently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was engaged in a heated argument with US President Donald Trump.

Notably, the meeting took place days after King Charles sent a personal letter to Trump, inviting him with his family for a state visit. The US leader also accepted the invitation and dubbed the monarch a "wonderful man."

Now, speaking at The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, royal expert Sarah Hewson claimed that Trump must be "irritated" by the monarch, raising concerns about the meet-up between the royal family and the US political figure at Balmoral Castle.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards said, "He's spent a lot of time with President Zelensky and I'd love to know what they talked about. I know the King would have been totally on his side."

He added, "I think the King having Zelensky and Trudeau was a master show and letting everybody know that this country supports those people."

In response, Sarah said that Trump was apparently irritated by the meeting as he was "feeling a little less special about his invitation after seeing the photographs of President Zelensky at Sandringham."