Doug Kiker American Idol audition went viral after tragic death

Doug Kiker, who tragically passed away at the age of 32, became an instant fan favourite after his American Idol audition.

Though the garbage collector turned musician didn’t advance to the next round, he became widely known as "The Singing Garbage Man."

After his sudden demise earlier last week, Kiker’s viral 2020 audition for the TV series has resurfaced.

Doug Kiker American Idol audition

Following is the video of Kiker’s American Idol audition.

The Alabama native impressed all three judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, with a rendition of God Bless This Broken Road by Rascal Flatts.

His audition was the first time ever he had sung in front of an audience, moving the Roar songstress to tears.

Richie raved over Kiker’s raw vocals, remarking, "I want us all to let you know you’re a hell of a man."

How did Doug Kiker die?

Angela Evans, Kiker’s sister, broke the news of her brother's passing in an emotional Facebook post on Wednesday, March 12.

His family didn’t confirm the cause of the talented singer’s death. However, a new report published by People revealed that the passerby, who called 911 for Kiker, suspected the late singer might have been overdosing on drugs.

The official cause of death is yet to be announced.