Prince Harry reacts to US judge shocking announcement in US visa case

Prince Harry's reaction was made public after the judge announced to release of redacted immigration documents in his ongoing US visa case.

For the unversed, a US think tank, Heritage Foundation earlier raised questions about the Duke of Sussex's US visa approval despite his confession of drug consumption in his bombshell memoir, Spare and Netflix series.

Now, US Judge Carl Nichols revealed that on March 18 the legal documents which will indicate if the Duke lied on his immigration papers related to drug consumption or not will be released.

Speaking of Harry's possible situation at the moment, royal commentator Helena Chard told GB that Meghan Markle's husband must have been feeling nervous as the legal drama escalated.

She said, "Trump’s border security and the application of rules are among his priorities. I do see Harry as a pawn for Trump, collateral damage."

The royal expert added, "So, everyone’s waiting to see what happens. Tuesday is D-Day. Apparently, there are four documents, and three of them will be released. So, we’re all waiting to hear: has he entered the country illegally? Did he lie on his visa form?"

She revealed that the Heritage Foundation's Niall Gardiner has really been pushing Harry's case forward.

"He’s from the Tory think tank, and he believes there are some dodgy dealings going on. We don’t know if Prince Harry is quaking in his boots," Helena stated.

The expert believes that it has been said that there could be "possible misconduct" in the Duke of Sussex's US visa application.