Hilaria Baldwin spills real reason behind wearing ‘mob wife aesthetic’

Hilaria Baldwin has recently explained why she wore mob wife aesthetic during an appearance on The Baldwins on March 16.

The yoga instructor said, “It’s best to disengage. Do I always disengage? No. Have I had problems? Absolutely.”

Hilaria mentioned, “When Alec was charged (with involuntary manslaughter) the first time they were all there (outside the apartment), it was insane.”

The mother-of-seven recalled one incident with the paparazzi after her husband Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter for a second time in connection with the fatal 2021 Rust shooting in January 2024. The case was dismissed in July of that year.

“They're all there, I got mobbed in the morning. It was just absolutely insane,” said the yoga instructor as she remembered headline which read, “Brrr! Hilaria Baldwin Nails Mob Wife Aesthetic in Freezing Temps!”

She opened up that outfit change was all a clever ploy to keep the photographers away from her husband during a difficult time.

Hilaria revealed, “Alec needed to try to get in the car and to try to protect him, I went inside, put on a ridiculous outfit and went back outside.”

“I mean, the fact that they didn't realise that I was messing with them is extraordinary,” remarked the 41-year-old.

Elsewhere on the show, Hilaria dished out details about how it all worked, explaining, “I put my back to the corner so their back was to the apartment, and then we had a car pull up.”

“Alec goes into the car [and] drives off. Then, I walked right back to the house,” she continued.

The entrepreneur also addressed demanding for the spotlight, saying, “People call me an attention seeker, like they'll say all sorts of things because they don't understand what I'm doing, and so they think I'm nuts, and I'm like, you know what?”

“Call me nuts, but you know what? I'm gonna take care of my husband and I'm gonna take care of my kids,” added Hilaria.