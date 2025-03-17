Meghan Markle gives rare insight into Montecito life amid Harry's legal trouble

Meghan Markle opened up about her 'private' life in Montecito amid Prince Harry's growing troubles in a US visa case.

The Duchess of Sussex recently made it to the headlines following the release of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix, lifestyle brand As Ever and the surprise announcement of a new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

In conversation with People, the former Suits actress shared that she feels at home in Montecito as she grew her friend circle and joined a yoga class within her community.

Meghan said, "I have a couple of girlfriends up here — these are stay-at-home moms and working women with normal jobs, not in the public eye."

She added, "We went from just connecting through our kids to having girls’ nights out or doing Pilates together."

The Duchess revealed that she is part of yoga group classes "that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!'"

The mother-of-two said that at first, it felt overwhelming but now she is making connections with her yoga mates.

Speaking of how the community in Montecito has embraced her little family, Meghan said, "Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is."

It is important to note Meghan's new comments came after a US judge announced of releasing files which will reveal if Harry lied on his immigration papers about drug consumption.