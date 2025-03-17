Millie Bobby Brown reveals powerful reason behind playing more heroine roles

Millie Bobby Brown on heroine roles

Millie Bobby Brown is one to stand, and work, for equality.

The Stranger Things star recently sat down for an interview on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she opened up about her passion for playing powerful women on screen—main lead heroines.

As she promotes her latest film, The Electric State, Brown made it clear that she’s intentional about the roles she takes—and she has a good reason for it.

“I think there’s enough men heroes out there,” she explained.

“Like, I feel like we’ve seen enough, do you know what I mean? I love that for them, love that for them, but I feel like we need young girls to be able to see heroes as females and to be able to feel like we’re able to save the world too, and it’s bigger messaging on girls being able to be decision-makers, be in politics, change the world for the better. So why not see heroes on screen that they can resonate with?”

For Brown, choosing roles isn’t just about career growth—it’s about impact. She wants young girls watching her films to walk away feeling inspired.

“Of course, I want to branch out and work on different things, but, for me, there is a must in that if a young girl is watching, how will she feel watching this? Will she feel empowered, will she feel like she can kind of move forward in a really inspired way? Everything I’ve done thus far fuels that, and Electric State definitely fuels that.”

From Enola Holmes to The Electric State, Brown has built a reputation for playing fearless female characters. And if she has her way, she’s just getting started.