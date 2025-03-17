Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown gushes about farm life as pet 'mom'

Millie Bobby Brown expresses love for animals in recent confessional

Millie Bobby Brown expressed her love for animals, revealing that she shares her home with 62 pets.

The Stranger Things actress, who garnered recognition for her role in the 2016 science-fiction series, unveiled about her farm in Georgia.

During an exclusive interview with BBC Radio 1, the 21-year-old actress described her pets, saying "I have 25 farm animals, and then I have 23 foster dogs, and then I have 10 dogs in my house that are my personal dogs, and four cats."

Expressing bond with her beloved animals, she added that each has its own "real single bed".

"Only one is allowed in the bed now because Jake said 'No more in the bed.'"

In addition, the Enola Holmes star mentioned about her 18-year-old blind dachshund, Rigby, who was found struggling on the road.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, she said, "I took him thinking 'He's not got long left, he's blind, can't find his way through. "Well, this dog is jumping on my couch now. It's found a new lease [of] life."

However, the Brown family will soon have 63 members, as the first Stream Queen's donkeys, Betsy and Bernard, are pregnant.