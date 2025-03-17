Kanye West goes after the Kardashian family after chilling warning to Kim

Kim Kardashian pleaded with Kanye to 'protect' North from Sean 'Diddy' Combs, per leaked texts

Kanye West is taking aim at Kim Kardashian and her family, accusing them of controlling his role as a father.

In a series of explosive tweets made over the weekend, the rapper claimed the “Kardashian mob,” along with Disney and Hulu, stripped him of his parental rights.

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM,” Kanye, 47, wrote, adding that decisions about their schools, friends, and even wearing makeup have been taken from him.

The dad of four then compared his situation to prison, saying, “JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION… ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON.”

Ye’s tirade comes just hours after he blasted Kim, 44, for allegedly trying to block their daughter North from appearing on a song featuring incarcerated rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a since-deleted post, Kanye leaked texts appearing to show the SKIMS founder pushing back on North’s involvement.

“I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her,” she allegedly wrote. West fired back, demanding she amend the trademark or risk an all-out “war.”

“And neither of us will recover from the public fallout,” he warned, before adding, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

West’s ongoing battle with the Kardashians star has played out publicly for years since their divorce in 2022 after eight years of marriage.