Prince William supports 'nervous, tense' Princess Kate during Six Nations match

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their competitive spirit

Prince William and Princess Kate brought their signature charm to the Six Nations rugby match last night, turning their friendly rivalry into an entertaining spectacle.

Despite backing opposing teams, the royal couple engaged in light hearted banter-through out the game at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

With William serving as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) since 2016 and Kate holding the Rugby Football League (RFL) patronage since 2022, their loyalties were firmly divided.

While the stadium buzzed with excitement, body language expert Judi James observed that the couple's interactions added an extra layer of the intrigue to the match.

'From the very beginning, William's expressions gave away his playful mood, ' Judi told The Mirror.

'Kate on the other hand, appeared focused and slightly tense at first, but William's confident stance and amused smirk hinted at some good-natured teasing between them.'

As England gained momentum, Kate's demeanour shifted. 'With the score tipping in England's favour, Kate flashed a dimpled smile, while William responded with his signature puckered-mouth-grin suggesting he was still enjoying their back-and forth,' Judi added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their competitive spirit, often playfully clashing over their sporting allegiances. Their spirited exchange at the match was reminder of the fun-loving dynamic that has long endeared them to royal fans.