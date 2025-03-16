Buckingham Palace's surprising take on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's revealed

Buckingham Palace aides rarely bring up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in discussions, despite the Duke of Sussex's harsh depiction of Queen Camilla in his bombshell memoir, 'Spare', according to the insider.
Prince Harry described his stepmother as 'dangerous' in his 2023 book, alleging that she used him to tarnish his public image. He also recounted how he and Prince William requested his father King Charles not to marry her.
The Duke further accused Camilla of orchestrating a strategic rise to power and leaking personal details to the media. However, a palace has suggested that these claims have not effected royal circles.
Speaking to Newsweek, the insider revealed that the Sussexes are 'almost never a topic of discussion,' at Buckingham Palace.
To note, Harry's reservations with his estranged brother William remains unresolved. The two have reportedly not been in contact since 'Spare' was published.
Despite tensions within the family, the Duke of Sussex did return to the UK in 2024 to visit his ailing father following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.
