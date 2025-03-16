Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler put on united front at premiere amid feud rumours

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot unite for ‘Snow White’ premiere amid alleged feud

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who sparked feud rumours, presented a united front at the premiere of their movie, Snow White.

The co-stars posed together ahead of the screening at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Saturday, March 15th.

Although the actresses seemed in bright spirits, and wrapped their arms around each other, a recent report claimed that the two are not friends.

Zegler, who plays Snow White in the movie, looked the part as she donned a light pink strapless gown with a corseted bodice, butterfly appliques and an ankle-length skirt.

Meanwhile Gadot, who stars as the Evil Queen, also dressed accordingly and rocked a black lace ensemble with a ruffled miniskirt over a longer skirt.

The red-carpet comes after Zegler and Gadot struggled on set as they have “nothing in common.” Their conflicts added to the controversy already surrounding the Disney live-action remake.

Sharing insights into the alleged feud, a source said, “Gal is annoyed by the movie drama. She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel, but they are not friends. They have nothing in common… They did a job together and that’s it.”