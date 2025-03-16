Sean Paul warns AI could unleash chaos and ruin music industry

Sean Paul isn’t so sure about AI and what it could mean for the future.

The 52-year-old star believes AI could open a "pandora's box" for the music industry, bringing both exciting opportunities and unexpected challenges.

The Get Busy hitmaker, known for collaborating with stars like Beyonce, Sia and Dua Lipa, shared with Sky News: "It's a pandora's box - when you open it, it's going to change all the parameters. It's down to you to get used to the game."

However, Sean worries that AI might make songwriters lazy and turn music into something people don’t value as much.

He shared: "I am apprehensive about certain parts of [it] in terms of making people lazy to writing. It can become a toy and make music more dispensable."

Sean feels like he’s been getting the raw deal for way too long.

The chart-topping artist went on explaining, "I feel me, the artist, the creator, I've got the short end of the stick for a long time. Even before the days of streaming - we get 0.0 something of the product - and it's we that created it."

Still, Sean Paul keeping an open mind, ready to see what AI can really do.s