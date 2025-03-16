Kieran Culkin shares Jesse Eisenberg's casual way of casting him in 'A Real Pain'

'Succession' actor bags an Oscar for 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin has just shared a humorous story behind his casting in A Real Pain.

The 2024 comedy drama film featured Kieran along with Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the movie.

The plot revolved around two mismatched cousins named David and Benji, who visit Poland to honour their late grandmother.

The Home Alone famed actor revealed that Jesse’s way of bringing him on board to the film was extremely casual.

The Now You See Me actor believes it was normal, however, Culkin thinks it was not.

The 42-year-old quipped at The Graham Norton Show, “He cast me without auditioning me or seeing me in anything ever.”

As per Culkin, Jesse was like ‘yeah that’s fine I’m aware of you, I met you before’, when the truth was, they met twice in passing.

The 41-year-old, who was accompanying his co-star at the interview, responded by simply saying, “Yeah look at his essence.”

Kieran was surprised as he said, “that’s not how you get a job”. The Social Network actor opened, “that it just felt right. He’s amazing.”

A Real Pain worked as a charm for Kieran as it gave him global recognition. The actor even bagged an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Role for the film.