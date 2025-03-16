Camila Cabello gets cosy on romantic getaway with beau Henry Junior

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior enjoy relaxing vacation at Rome

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior appeared smitten with each other as they packed on PDA at their romantic Rome getaway.

The 28-year-old singer and the Lebanese businessman dressed up casually, with her wearing a black sweatshirt and leggings and him, a brown hoodie and jeans.

The Havana hitmaker and business tycoon flew for their getaway after their making their first fashion show appearance together.

The lovebirds attended Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, where they publicly showed their affection for each other.

Cabello opted for a tweed black and white blazer for the outing, paired with matching trousers, chunky black heels and a matching Chanel bag.

Meanwhile her boyfriend rocked a classic black blazer and jeans, as he sat close to the songstress and watched the show.

The couple first got connected in August 2024 and have been together for about a year.

Henry Junior is a billionaire and an heir to the wealthy Chalhoub family.

His notable family founded the Dubai-based luxury fashion company called Chalhoub Group, which distributes Versace, Jimmy Choo, Jacquemus and several LVMH-owned brands, per Business of Fashion.