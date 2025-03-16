Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas fail to keep secret romance under radar?

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas’ new photographs from their latest outing fueled romance rumours.

Though the Top Gun: Maverick star and Armas, 36, are reportedly only good friends, fans are convinced that the two are in a secret relationship.

People reported that the actors were spotted together again on Friday, March 14, at the same spot where they were photographed a day earlier.

As per pictures obtained by the magazine, the Mission: Impossible leading star sported a casual look when he arrived at the London Heliport via a helicopter in the evening alongside the Spanish actress.

Following their Thursday rendezvous, the A-list Hollywood celebrity opted for a brown button-down shirt and black jeans, while Armas donned a black trench coat over a white T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

The pair seemed to be in great spirits as they exchanged some dialogues and laughs with the Heliport staff.

Shortly after pictures from their latest outing made rounds on social media, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their ideas about the alleged new couple in town.

"They are together. That’s good," remarked one netizen.

Meanwhile, another admirer wrote, "This guy has had some life. He is finally starting to age and he gets her. It’s remarkable."

For the unversed, Tom, 62, and the blonde beauty were previously spotted together in London last month.

After their February 13 night out in the Square Mile, a source offered insights into the nature of the actors’ relationship.

"[Tom and Ana were] discussing potential collaborations down the line," joined by their agents as well, the tispster claimed and further clarified that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

Despite the source denying any romantic involvement, fans couldn't stop gushing over the paring of Tom and Ana.