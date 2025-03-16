Kate Middleton receives new title after meaningful decision wins hearts

Princess Kate has taken a meaningful decision during her latest public appearance and her fans are in awe of the future Queen.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a joint appearance for Wales vs. England Six Nations Match, the royal couple's face off in a rugby game.

Notably, Catherine is the patron of England's team, whereas William endorses team Wales.

During their outing, the pair first visited injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, of which William is the patron.

Then, the future King and Queen enjoyed the sold-out rugby match at Principality Stadium.

However, a rare detail that royal fans pointed out was Princess Catherine's "dual friendship pin," a nod to both rugby teams.

A fan page of Kate Middleton shared a photo and wrote, "[She] was wearing a dual friendship pin at the England vs Wales @SixNationsRugby today. Even though she is patron of @EnglandRugby she has still a nod to Wales as she is The Princess of Wales."

Kate's thoughtful move garnered her praise and fans gave her a new delightful title, "Princess of details."