Henry Cavill meets special royal family member during rare outing

Henry Cavill rubbed shoulders with the royals as he attended the last day of Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

The Superman star met with King Charles beloved niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, who are avid fans of the equestrian sport.

Princess Anne’s daughter attended all four days of the event with her former rugby player husband as she holds a role as a director at the racecourse.

Meanwhile, The Witcher alum was joined by his partner Natalie Viscusso with whom he welcomed his first children few months ago.

Zara was seen in high spirits as she was seen animatedly chatting with the Hollywood star. Meanwhile, Natalie and Mike also chimed in conversation as seen in photos of the party emerged in news outlets and online.

Henry was dressed in a tweed khaki suit accessorised with a flat cap and Natalie wore an off-white linen waistcoat and tailored trousers with a long coat on top.

Zara chose a blue coat and a matching velvet hatband and Mile opted for a light grey suit and a flat cap.

The outing also comes as rumours swirl about Henry that he has popped the question to his baby mama. Natalie was seen wearing an oval-cut diamond sparkler on her engagement ring during the 2025 AACTA Awards in Australia last month.