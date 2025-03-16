Jenna Ortega isn't eager to revisit her Marvel past

Jenna Ortega has revealed that she already has a connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ortega mentioned that she had a small role in 2013's Iron Man 3.

"I did it once," the actress said.

"It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I'm in Iron Man 3 for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg and I'm the vice president's daughter."

Paul Rudd, Ortega's Death of a Unicorn co-star and an MCU veteran, expressed his hopes that Ortega will return to Marvel someday.

"Marvel is very good at laying those bread crumbs," Rudd said. "And so it might very well be that you come back. That they are going to create something for you, 'cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise."

However, the Wednesday star isn't eager to revisit her Marvel past. "They even took my name away. I count that, then I move on," she added.

Since her brief Iron Man 3 role at 11 years old, Ortega has built a successful career, starring in projects like Scream and the hit Netflix show Wednesday.