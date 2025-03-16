Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot shine at 'Snow White' premiere amid backlash

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot stunned on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Snow White on March 15.

Zegler, 23, stars as Snow White, while Gadot, 39, plays the Evil Queen.

Zegler wore a pale rose-colored strapless gown with a corseted bodice and a voluminous skirt, while Gadot opted for a sheer black lace dress with a ruffled miniskirt.

The premiere follows a low-key promotional campaign, which has been overshadowed by backlash against the film.

The Y2K star has faced criticism for her casting as Snow White, with some objecting to her Latinx background. She has also been outspoken about her critique of the original 1937 film, calling its narrative "dated."

In response to the backlash, she told Vogue Mexico, "I interpret people's feelings about this film as their passion for [the Snow White character] and what an honor to be a part of something that people are so passionate about."

However, not everyone has been supportive. Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has called out the "hypocrisy" of the movie, citing its "backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together."

Dinklage said, "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback — they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Disney responded to Dinklage's criticisms, stating that they are taking a different approach to the seven dwarfs characters and consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

Snow White hits theaters on March 21.