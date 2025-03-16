Reese Witherspoon proudly shares her kids' thoughts on being different

Reese Witherspoon shared a heartwarming story about her kids on Instagram Stories, showcasing a proud mom moment.

The actress, 48, recalled a recent dinner with her sons, Deacon Phillippe, 21, and Tennessee, 12, where a friend asked them about the most important lesson they learned from their mom.

One of her sons replied that she taught him to always choose to be "weird" if given the option, emphasizing that it's "okay to stand out and be different."

The Big Little Lies star was visibly moved, saying it "filled my heart with the deepest joy that he learned that from me."

She added, "It just meant so much to me that my kids know it's okay to be different and that it can actually end up being their superpower."

Witherspoon shared the story after reposting quotes from White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood, who said, "I spent a lot of my life worrying about being weird, and now I'm realizing it could be my superpower."

The mother-of-two praised Wood, saying she's "amazing," along with the rest of the White Lotus cast. While her kids appreciate her life lessons, they're less impressed with her acting skills.

Earlier this year, the actress revealed that her children "actively" avoid watching her movies and don't think she's funny.

"I literally had my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny," she said. "He was like, 'I just didn't realize. You're funny at home — sort of.'"