Will Smith, Tatyana Ali’s ‘Anxiety’ dance with Doechii sparks controversy

Will Smith and Tatyana Ali’s dance with Doechii sparked a debate among fans

Will Smith and his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Tatyana Ali, put a twist on their classic dance from the show with Doechii.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video of the duo dancing with the rising singer on her trending song, Anxiety.

While several fans gushed about the dance in the comments, several criticised the DENIAL IS A RIVER hitmaker’s appearance in the dance video.

Accusing Doechii of being an “industry plant,” one user wrote, “The Fresh Plant of Bel-Air.”

“Those industry plant rumors are becoming plausible,” another added.

“They could have left Doechii out of it if we're keeping it 100,” a third chimed in.

“Why is the industry forcing Doechii on us,” another asked.

“Doechiiii spoilt it It’s should have been Tatyana and will,” added another, referring to the original dance starring Smith and Ali.

“Waited 35 years for this dance to trend,” Smith captioned the post on Friday, March 14th.

Although Doechii has been releasing music since her teenage years, industry plant allegations have followed her since he won a Grammy this year.