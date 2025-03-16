Nikki Garcia gets honest about getting married again after divorce

Nikki Garcia set the record straight about getting married ever again.

During a conversation with Kristin Cavallari on her podcast Let’s Be Honest, the former WWE star was asked if she’s "still open to love?"

Garcia replied that she is open to love but has one condition: "Love and not marriage," she declared, per People.

The Laguna Beach alum exclaimed and inquired again to which Garcia clarified, explaining, "Well, I think maybe, but I don’t wanna sign paperwork again."

Cavallari, 38, agreed with Artem Chigvintsev’s ex wife, saying that getting married is easy but getting out of it is pretty challenging, referring to her divorce from Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and Cutler, 41, parted ways in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The exes share three kids: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and nine-year-old Saylor.

Nevertheless, despite a bitter end to her marriage, Garcia is open to welcoming a new man into her life.

"I’m definitely open to love for sure," she declared, clarifying that currently she is not dating anyone but is as ready as ever to start a new romance.

It is pertinent to note that Garcia’s honest take on her love life came seven months after she and Chigvintsev, 42, made headlines regarding their relationship.