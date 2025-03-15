Meghan Markle's next career move to shock Royal fans!

The second season of With love, Megan was filmed with the first one last year

Meghan Markle is all excited to launch the second season of her Netflix series and a brand -new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, without any involvement from Prince Harry.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex will not be seen in either project, marking a clear professional distinction between the couple's endeavours.

Despite Harry's brief appearances in the first season of Meghan's Netflix show, With love, Megan, he will be entirely absent from the upcoming episodes.

Their children, Archie and Lilibet will also not be featured. A source familiar with the production revealed, 'This time, it's all about Meghan and her friends.'

To note, the second season of With love, Megan was filmed with the first one last year. Furthermore, Meghan's relaunching of her podcast career, aims to carve out a new space for herself in the media landscape.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US after stepping down as working royals in 2020. The couple shares two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.