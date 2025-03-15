Ellen Pompeo shares her thoughts on her children watching her on TV

Ellen Pompeo recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she opened up about her children watching Grey's Anatomy, the long-running medical drama that saw her play Dr Meredith Grey for two decades.

Pompeo revealed that her 15-year-old has already seen the show, but her 10-year-old daughter is not yet allowed to watch it.

"My 15-year-old has seen it. And now my 10-year-old wants to see it, which, she's not ready," she told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Pompeo's reasoning for not letting her younger daughter watch the show is quite relatable.

"I don't want my daughter to see me in my underwear on television just yet. But all her classmates have. So, that makes for great conversation at pick-up."

The host pointed out that Hollywood can be a strange place, where celebrities' personal and professional lives often intersect.

As an example, he recalled Malcolm in the Middle actor Bryan Cranston coaching his son's Little League team once.

Pompeo agreed, adding, "It is a super weird place in that way, but also a really incredible place at the same time because these kids look all around them and they see a bunch of people whose dreams came true. And they believe that their dreams, too, can come true."

The actress shares three children - two daughters and a son - with husband Chris Ivery. She starred on Grey's Anatomy since its premiere in 2005, however, she left the show as a series regular during season 19 in 2023.

In the following two seasons, she made guest appearances as well as continued to executive produce and narrate the show.