Sabrina Carpenter takes stand against fan reactions on UK tour

Sabrina Carpenter shuts down fan boos on UK tour

Sabrina Carpenter is finally taking a stand against fan reactions on the UK leg of her Short N’ Sweet tour, following intense backlash.

The Espresso hitmaker garnered attention after she interacted with one of her fans in the crowd.

Speaking exclusively to Cal, who claimed he’s from Liverpool, Sabrina said, “What? "Guys, I'm not from here, so I don't know what the f**k that's about, but we're not booing Cal.”

The musician welcomed everyone from the crowd, regardless of their background as she further went on to add, "He didn't choose to be born there. He came to Manchester.”

Fans expressed their fury on X, formerly known as Twitter, drawing conclusions about rivalry between football clubs.

One fan wrote, "What typa crowd was this tonight?"

Another chimed in, adding, "Fooootballl crowd."

Meanwhile, a third inquired, "Why would they boo omg this is meant to be a happy fun moment?”

Another fan lavished praise on the Please Please Please singer, exclaiming, "Sabrina's reaction to the booing was priceless! She handled it like a true queen, standing up for him with grace and humour."

This follows her controversial performance at the Brit Awards, which sparked widespread criticism from fans over her bold antics.