 Why King Charles moved to tears by Prince William's words on duty

After the death of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Prince William have experienced significant changes in their royal roles.
With Charles becoming the King, William stepped into his father's former designation as Prince of Wales. The new charges comes under huge responsibilities as William not only inherited the title but also had to look after the vast Duchy of Cornwall estate.
It is pertinent to mention that Charles managed this role for over five decades. During an ITV documentary, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall, Charles shared a rare emotional moment, revealing how the words from William about the estate melt his heart and moved him to tears.
As William said, 'I have started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it, it's really important, the family angle.'
Reflecting on his son's words, Charles admitted, 'I was deeply moved by what he said. It reduced me to tears.'
As the Duke of Cornwall, William has taken charge of the Duchy, bringing his own vision and leadership to the historic estate while honouring his father's legacy.
