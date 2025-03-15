Kate Middleton 'stands as symbol of resilience and hope '

It has been a roller-coaster year for the Princess of Wales since she shared her cancer diagnosis with the world, a moment that marked the beginning of a deeply personal battle.

As this anniversary approaches, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shares her thoughts with OK! on how Catherine must be feeling.

Kate must be a different person all over-one shaped by resilience, hope, and the support of her loved ones.

‘With the weather turning warmer and the day of her diagnosis becoming more distant, she appears to have a real spring in her step and joy in her heart to be alive and be able to pick up some of the threads of her public life.’

On March 22 last year, she sat on a quiet bench in Windsor and shared the news in a video message, revealing she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

This heart-wrenching news was difficult to process for all the royals fans. Since then, she has navigated the challenges of treatment while gradually stepping back into public life.

Her recent appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service was more than just a royal appearance- it was a sign of strength and renewal. Having missed last year's event due to health concerns, both she and King Charles returned this year, marking a fresh chapter for the monarchy and for Catherine herself.

With brighter days ahead, this milestone serves as a reminder of how far she has come.