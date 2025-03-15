Kanye West has issues with Kendrick Lamar?

Kanye West takes direct dig at Kendrick Lamar

American rapper Kanye West has openly criticized his fellow performer Kendrick Lamar in a post.

Artist Playboi Carti recently revealed the list of singers collaborating with him on his much-anticipated album.

Kanye, who is now legally known as Ye, was unhappy with the thought that Kendrick was on that list.

Taking it his X, formerly known as Twitter, the 47-year-old singer expressed that even though he believes that the 37-year-old is a good rapper, he still didn’t want to hear him on Carti’s album.

“I don’t like Kendrick Lamar’s music. He raps very good buy I didn’t need to hear him on Carti Album”, wrote West.

This comes from the Runaway vocalist just a month after he told Billboard that Lamar is the only artist who can beat him up in a rap battle.

The record producer stated, “If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. This man does this. You know, in Street Fighter, you get Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can’t beat that thing?”

At present, Kanye is making headlines for his antisemitic remarks and gestures.

He put up just one white coloured t-shirt on his clothing website having swastika logo on its chest. The move created a stir on the internet, with many lashing the singer for the stunt.