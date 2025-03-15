Jennifer Garner, John Miller prove their 'love is unbreakable'

Ben Affleck's renewed closeness with ex-wife Jennifer Garner has raised eyebrows, especially given her current relationship with businessman John Miller.

The two have been together for seven years, and despite Affleck's increasingly frequent and physically close approaches, their relationship appears unshaken.

A recent outing at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles showed Garner and Miller walking hand in hand, looking happy and relaxed.

A source told the DailyMail, "They are still very close and seem to be doing very well... they looked happy and relaxed, as if they were a marriage in full swing. They were laughing and smiling. Very tender."

Miller's handling of the situation has been notable, with a source close to him and Garner sharing, "It would affect anyone, but this is nothing new... Ben and Jen have a unique relationship, especially for exes, however, John trusts his girlfriend and knows how to differentiate what is necessary from what is irreparable."

The situation has sparked rumors, including an unconfirmed report that Miller gave Garner an ultimatum.

However, their recent public appearance suggests their relationship remains strong.