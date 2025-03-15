Lala Kent opens up about 'horrendous' breakup from Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is opening up about her difficult breakup from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in 2021.

The Vanderpump Rules star called it "the most horrendous time of my life" and shared how it took a toll on her body.

"I was down to, like, 90 pounds," Lala told Brittany Cartwright on the When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright podcast. "I couldn’t eat. I was not well."

Lala, who shares 3-year-old Ocean with Randall, is grateful to be on the other side of that experience. "Like, ‘You’re OK. That time of your life is over, and you’re on the other side,'" she reminds herself. "It’s over. It’s done. That feels so good."

Although Lala knows Randall isn't fully out of her life due to co-parenting, she takes solace in being able to say, "I love being like, ‘You're someone else’s problem.'"

Lala and Randall recently resolved their lengthy custody battle. "You guys, the custody battle is over," Lala announced during an Amazon Live stream. "It’s officially ended. We’re done with it."

She emphasized that their daughter's well-being comes first and was happy with the result.

"After over three years, we have signed an agreement that is best for our daughter, Ocean," she said. "So I’m very, very happy about that."

The agreement has brought Lala relief, not just for herself but also for Ocean. "That has weighed on my heart and soul for so long, and I’m sure it’s done the same for my ex," she added.

"I’m just so happy that we were able to get to a good place for the well-being of our kid."