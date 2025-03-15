Prince Harry, Meghan release statement after King’s private letter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an update after on an important discussion in a bid to bring a positive change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who created the Archewell Foundation after leaving the royal family in 2020, have been supporting charity work separately while also keeping some of their patronages from their time as senior royal working members.

The foundation on Friday released a statement after several members of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund took part in a session at SXSW festival.

“We are proud of how these youth leaders’ voices are being amplified as they work to build a better online world,” the statement on Archewell said as it detailed the festival.

During the panel, Screens to Solutions: A Youth-Led Tech Revolution, experts – including Yoelle Gulko of Our Subscription to Addiction and Zamaan Qureshi of Design It For Us – “len[t] their voices and expertise to the topic of responsible technology”.

The panellists discussed “the layered epidemic of loneliness and the role that technology companies and addictive business models play.” The statement noted that leaders are “innovating towards positive change in digital spaces through interventions such as storytelling, advocacy, and reshaping digital habits.”

Another panel, Rebuilding Social Media from the Ground Up, which included Emma Lembke of Design It For Us, highlighted the need for change and how the younger generation can do it.

“In the past, industries that were once deemed too powerful to regulate – from big tobacco to the auto industry – were forced to change because of public pressure, government action and industry innovation,” Emma said in her keynote speech. “Now it’s social media’s turn. As Frances Haugen said in her testimony, we can have social media that brings out the best in humanity, but right now it’s doing the opposite. The intergenerational movement for a safer digital future is already growing.”

The message comes after King Charles issued a private letter on Friday to welcome the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.