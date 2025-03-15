Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion after Liam Payne’s death

Louis Tomlinson reveals One Direction future after Liam Payne’s death

Louis Tomlinson addressed the what the future holds for a One Direction reunion following Liam Payne's tragic death.

In an interview with The Standard, the Two of Us crooner’s representative stated that the reunion is unlikely to take place.

"Louis just despairs. He could never get up there and sing as part of the band after what has happened," the representative said.

The interview came after rumours began circulating earlier this year that surviving members of the band, Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik will reunite to give a tribute to Payne at the Brit Awards held on March 1st.

While the reunion did not take place, the Always You singer praised Brit Awards for their emotional tribute to Payne saying it was "beautiful."

One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015, months after Malik left the group with each member went on to have a solo career.

The group never made a public appearance as a band together until they reunited for the first time in 10 years at the funeral of Payne in November last year.

Following Payne's death on October 16th, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tomlinson shared an emotional statement on Instagram, expressing his heartbreak, saying, "I would have loved to share the stage with [Payne] again but it wasn’t to be."

He acknowledged Payne as "the most vital part of One Direction" adding "thank you for shaping us Liam."

Currently, Tomlinson is focused on his solo career while also expanding his clothing brand 28 (his favourite number). He recently launched the brand's fourth collection, following its debut in August 2023.