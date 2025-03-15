Meghan Markle's Netflix show gets new update amid criticism

Meghan Markle takes key decision about Netflix show amid criticism

Just days after Meghan Markle’s Netflix series premiered on the streaming giant, it was announced the show has been renewed for a second season.

The show mostly revolves around Meghan and her friends as she exhibits her hostessing skills. Meanwhile, Prince Harry makes a blink-and-miss appearance at the end of the show.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex did not want to draw the attention away from his wife as he remained supportive behind-the-scenes.

Now, as the second season is in the works, sources revealed that fans will now not even get a glimpse of Harry in the upcoming episodes, according to an insider.

The news also comes as Meghan announced that her podcast on Lemonada Media will dropping next month.

According to DailyMail’s Alison Boshoff, Harry will not be making an appearance in With Love, Meghan and neither would he have a role in the podcast series “whatsoever”.

“It can be revealed that the TV show and audio series will be entirely solo efforts, an all-Meghan affair,” she said. “Sources say there is ‘no sign’ of Prince Harry in the second TV series and no glimpse of their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, either.”

The insider stated, “He’s not in it [the second season of With Love, Meghan]. It’s her and more friends. More of the same.”

The update comes as Meghan’s show is slammed for being “unrelatable” and “unauthentic” by viewers and experts.