Prince William lands in trouble as he faces tough question about David Beckham

Prince William, who's long-standing friendship with David Beckham is not a secret, had to face tough decision about the football icon during his visit to Aston Villa's Bodymoor Heath training complex.

In an amazing chat, the Prince of Wales spoke candidly about his relationship with David, who was recently made an ambassador for the King's Foundation.

The future King appeared confused as he took part in a fun spin-off of the viral 'Football Legends - Head 2 Head' game, facing some tough questions about the legends, which he could not skip.

He was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi, going with the Argentine and Inter Miami superstar.

When asked by The Sun who he would choose in a shoot-out between Zinedine Zidane and Beckham, the prince visibly grimaced his friend's name.

Later, he joked that his friend might "kill him" if he was not selected it.

The Prince and Princes of Wales shared the stunning clip on their Instagram story, showing William in a fix while responding to questions about legendary footballers, including Messi, Ronaldo and Zidane.

"This gonna hurt. Becks, I think - just... I think Becks might kill me if I don't say him," William quipped.

Beckham has also proudly spoken about his royal connections. He, during an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, became visibly moved, saying he always gets "emotional talking about anything that I do with our Royal Family."

Harry and Meghan' former pal went on admitting that he's always ready to say yes to William, adding his mother Sandra burst into tears when he told her about his appointment as ambassador for the King's Foundation.