Russell Brand faces major setback amid sexual abuse allegations

Russell Brand has recently landed in trouble after he is sued by publishing house Pan Macmillan.

The actor and comedian, who is the author of bestselling memoir My Booky Wook, was charged for £220,000 by the publishing house after failing to write and deliver two self-help books amid sexual abuse allegations.

According to a report published by The Sun, Pan Macmillan reportedly commissioned two self-help books to the comedian in 2021, offering him a total of £575,000 for “two original literary works of non-fiction”.

The outlet revealed that Russell was supposed to receive £75,000 for his first book and £142,000 for his second with the remaining £179,500 due after he had finished the manuscripts and completed the surrounding promotional work.

However, the publishing house terminated his contract after several women accused him of sexual assaults. Later, he rejected the allegations and claimed the relationships were consensual.

The publishing company also wanted compensation of £220,000 for “wasted expenditure” from the comedian and his company, along with interest and legal costs.

In the court documents, Russell’s contract said that he “absolutely and unconditionally guarantees to Macmillan… the full and prompt performance and observance of all the obligations required”.

The actor and comedian agreed to “personally fully perform and fulfil such obligations and pay to Macmillan all damages that may arise in consequence of any such default”.

The publisher said that Russell “failed to produce the typescripts for the books at all”.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that Russell closed his charity for addiction and mental health support last month.