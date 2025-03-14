Selena Gomez's 'heart was pounding' before first kiss with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco remembers their first kiss like it was yesterday.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on March 13, the music producer, 37, shared a throwback black-and-white photo from one of his first dates with the actress and singer, 32.
He then shared the story behind the photo: how a simple card game led to a life-changing moment.
While playing "We’re Not Really Strangers," the couple pulled a card instructing them to take a selfie together — an innocent prompt that turned into something much more.
According to Blanco, Gomez rested her head on his chest as he snapped the picture.
“After we took the photo, I looked at you and could feel ur [sic] heart pounding so hard that I had no other choice but to lean in and kiss you,” he wrote. “I can tell you for sure that was the best decision I have ever made in my life. I love you.”
Gomez reposted the message on her own stories, adding, “Love you.”
The couple had worked together for years before going public with their relationship in December 2023. A year later, Blanco proposed with a marquise-shaped diamond — Gomez’s dream ring since her Good for You days.
Their love story even inspired their upcoming joint album, I Said I Love You First, out March 21. One track, Sunset Blvd, pays homage to their first date at Jitlada Thai in Los Angeles.
