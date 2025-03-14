Selena Gomez's 'heart was pounding' before first kiss with Benny Blanco

The soon-to-be-wed couple's love story inspired their upcoming album, 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco remembers their first kiss like it was yesterday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on March 13, the music producer, 37, shared a throwback black-and-white photo from one of his first dates with the actress and singer, 32.

He then shared the story behind the photo: how a simple card game led to a life-changing moment.

While playing "We’re Not Really Strangers," the couple pulled a card instructing them to take a selfie together — an innocent prompt that turned into something much more.

According to Blanco, Gomez rested her head on his chest as he snapped the picture.

“After we took the photo, I looked at you and could feel ur [sic] heart pounding so hard that I had no other choice but to lean in and kiss you,” he wrote. “I can tell you for sure that was the best decision I have ever made in my life. I love you.”

Gomez reposted the message on her own stories, adding, “Love you.”

The couple had worked together for years before going public with their relationship in December 2023. A year later, Blanco proposed with a marquise-shaped diamond — Gomez’s dream ring since her Good for You days.

Their love story even inspired their upcoming joint album, I Said I Love You First, out March 21. One track, Sunset Blvd, pays homage to their first date at Jitlada Thai in Los Angeles.