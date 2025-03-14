Dara Huang shares surprising insight from her latest trip

Dara Huang is making the most of her skiing adventure in France, confessing her first experience on the slopes.
Huang, who co-parents her son with Princess Beatrice’s husband shared her stunning glimpses of her trip with her fans.
The 42-year-old posted 15 snaps capturing her fun-filled time in Courchevel and offering advice to those trying a new sport.
To note, Huang was in a relationship with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for three years before their split in 2018.
The former couple shares an eight-year-old son, Wolfie. Later Edoardo found to be dating Princess Beatrice. They got married in 2020.
Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Earlier this year, Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Athena Elizabeth Rose.
