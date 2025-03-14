Teddi Mellencamp reveals raw truth about her cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp shows her real, vulnerable self during cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, shared a rare insight into her cancer journey.

The Bravo star has been revealing every detail about her treatment that began in March 2022.

The 43-year-old recently turned to social media to update her fans about the procedure after undergoing craniotomy, revealing doctors successfully removed four tumors.

In the same post, she disclosed the decision to wear a wig.

After more surgeries and radiations over this period of time, the Vanderpump Rules actress revealed on March 6 that she had opted for blonde wig to look stunning as she doesn’t like “bald spots”.

On March 12, John Mellencamp’s daughter shared a photo showcasing her natural dark hair, alongside a comparison with her blonde wig look.

The star captioned the post, “Some days you feel like a wig, some days you don’t. You’re my bestie and we’re going to lunch… am I coming wig or no wig?”

Lovingly, her fellow coworkers rushed in to pour her with love.

Kyle Richards commented: “Gorgeous either way! I don’t know anybody who could look as beautiful as you with a shaved head!”

Actress Christina Ricci wrote, “Honestly you look hot as s— without the wig [heart on fire emoji].”

CNN anchor S.E. Cupp also shared, “You were made for a shaved head!!”

Other celebs, who praised the podcast host, include Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider, Miami stars Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen, Orange Country cast members Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Spinner, and Atlanta alumni Cynthia Bailey and Shereé Whitfield.