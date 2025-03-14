Leonardo DiCaprio voices concerns over Australian government’s mine approval

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood stars who voices his opinions about climate change and calls out people in power for their lack of environmental protection.

Recently, the Titanic star slammed the Australian government for giving permission for South32 bauxite mine expansion in Western Australia that could destroy local wildlife in the area.

“The Australian government has approved deforestation within the Jarrah Forest of Western Australia, clearing the way for the mining of bauxite, the main ingredient in aluminum [sic],” wrote Leonardo on Instagram on March 12.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor mentioned, “The mining company @south_32 is set to clear 9,600 acres of this old growth forest, which is home to threatened species like the Critically Endangered Woylie.”

“This operation will destroy critical habitat for over 8,000 species, 80 per cent of which are found nowhere else on Earth,” continued the 50-year-old.

The Oscar winner went on to say, “While native forest logging was banned in Western Australia in 2024, clearance of native forests for mining is still allowed due to separate government policies that prioritise mining development over environmental protection.”

“This new approval is in addition to South32's previous deforestation, bringing the total area of Jarrah Forests cleared to over 38,000 acres,” explained the Don’t Look Up actor.

Leonardo added, “@rewild and @wild.ark stand to protect these towering ecosystems that are already at risk of climate change.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had qualms with Leonardo's comments, as he hit out at the actor in a press conference on March 13.

“If Leonardo DiCaprio knows where a bauxite mine is in Western Australia, I'd be very surprised,” stated the politician.

PM also claimed that Leonardo’s new post about South32 had “factual errors” in his statement.