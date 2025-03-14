Brenda Song reveals bizarre fact about fiancé Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song candidly shared some everyday skills her fiancé, Macaulay Culkin, never learned after growing up as one of the biggest child stars worldwide.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress revealed that, despite being a 44-year-old, Culkin still doesn't know how to drive or how to do laundry.

"I always say Mac is a very unique human, being the most famous child actor in the world. He still doesn't know how to drive!" she said.

Sharing her experience of witnessing the Home Alone star drive for the first time, Song explained, "I took him out to drive in our neighbourhood. I was terrified, let me tell you."

She added, "This 44-year-old man driving for the first time? I gotta hire someone to do that."

Reflecting on both their childhood, The Last Showgirl actress continued, "He lived and grew up in hotels, he had just never really done laundry, and I was shooketh."

"I've been doing laundry since I was 10 helping my mom. It's funny, teaching him how to do laundry."

Song and Culkin met in 2014 at mutual friend Seth Green's house, but it wasn't until they reunited in Thailand in 2017 on the set of Green's movie Changeland that they hit it off.

They got engaged in 2022 and share two children, Dakota Song Culkin and Carson Song Culkin.