Royal family chef shares 'unfiltered opinion' on Meghan Markle's Netflix venture

Renowned Royal chef Richard Corrigan, who has cooked for the Royal family has shared his unfiltered opinion on Meghan Markle's latest Netflix venture, ‘With Love, Meghan’.

The Irish, chef, 61, known for his Mayfair restaurants Bentley's and Corrigan's did not hold back when discussing the Duchess of Sussex's new cookery and lifestyle series.

‘I admit I watched With Love, Meghan- it’s a bit pretentious,’ the Irishman tells me.

Corrigan also weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan’s ongoing public presence, suggesting they have become burden on King Charles for no reason.

He compared the coupe to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson- the American divorcee for whom Edward abdicated the throne in 1936.

He adds, ‘ if you are gonna leave royal life buy yourself a nice pad and entertain and enjoy yourself but do not become a burden.’

For the unversed Meghan's eight-episode series, released on Netflix as part of the Sussexes’lucrative deal features the Duchess cooking recipes gardening tips and lifestyle advice in an intimate setting.