Will Smith sparks career shift after viral Oscar slap in 2022

Will Smith and rising artist Doechi, also known as the "Swamp Princess," recently sent the internet into a frenzy with a visually stunning mirror trick.

The clip's rapid spread has fans wondering if this is just a bit of fun or a teaser for something more.

A potential collaboration between the actor and musician has sparked intense interest among their followers. Comment sections and social media threads are filled with speculation about a creative partnership.

The mirror trick, set to Doechi's song Anxiety, garnered attention online due to its seamless execution. Doechi's rise to fame has been meteoric, transforming from a TikTok sensation to a signed artist with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records.

In 2023, her single What It Is (Block Boy) featuring Kodak Black broke into the Billboard Hot 100. Doechi's prominence in the music industry was underscored by her nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she won Best Rap Album.

While Will Smith is primarily known for his acting career, his origins as a rapper in the 1990s might serve as a compelling catalyst for a collaboration with Doechi.

Smith's musical history could provide a unique blend of experience and nostalgia, potentially creating a dynamic synergy with Doechi's contemporary style.