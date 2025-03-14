Meghan Markle eager to earn THIS Hollywood celebrity's 'friendship'

Meghan Markle is reportedly thrilled that Jennifer Aniston will soon be her neighbor in Montecito, but her excitement goes beyond mere admiration.

As per Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex is determined to forge a friendship with Aniston, hoping the Friends star will help her rebuild her reputation and connections in Hollywood.

Since stepping away from royal duties and relocating to California, Meghan has faced challenges in establishing herself within the entertainment industry.

Despite signing lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix, her projects have struggled to gain traction.

The Duchess reportedly sees Aniston as a potential ally who could help her regain influence in Hollywood.

"Jen is at the top of Meghan's wish list as a BFF," an insider told the outlet.

"She has so much influence and prestige in the business and is on first-name terms with all the big power players."

According to sources, Meghan has been trying for years to connect with Aniston through mutual friends, but her attempts have not been successful.

"Meghan's been chipping away in high hopes of a friendship with Jen, and word is she's been asking for an introduction for years now, but it hasn't quite happened yet," another insider revealed.

However, the Murder Mystery star appears less interested in getting involved. Known for maintaining a close-knit circle, Aniston has not shown any signs of embracing Meghan's advances.

"Jen's been polite, but she's always so busy, and that 90-mile commute from Bel-Air to Montecito made things even more difficult," a source explained.

With Aniston's upcoming move to Montecito, Meghan sees an opportunity to reconnect.

"If Meghan can find a way to ride Jen's coattails and get the rubber stamp into Team Aniston, it's her ticket to the very top."