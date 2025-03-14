Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner saga continues: Truth revealed

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunion rumours: Truth revealed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner - Bennifer 2.0 - saga continues to make headlines.

The Batman star has grown closer than ever with the Elektra actress after the divorce settlement with Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and Garner's exes are said to be noticing the growing bond between the two.

Reportedly, the 13 Going on 30 alum’s relationship with the CaliBurger CEO is now just “one outing” away.

As per sources, Miller has given her current girlfriend “ultimatum” as he “doesn’t want to see anything like that again” or he walks away.

The American businessman has also been seen recently with his ex wife, Caroline Campbell.

Talking of Affleck’s ex, an insider tipped to Page Six that seeing such cozy photos of ex couple messes up with her mind and feels like “salt in the wound”.

However, some sources refuted claims of animosity or jealousy in both the exes’ hearts.

The tipsters revealed that the On The Floor singer is busy with her new movie, Office Romance, while Miller also understands the special relationship the Family Switch star has with the Gone Girl alum.

In the middle of such uncertainty, Us Weekly unveiled the truth behind Affleck-Garner reunion rumours.

Multiple sources exclusively told the outlet that the two “are not rekindling their romance.”

They asserted that the relationship between the couple is not romantic, but only of “strong friendship”.

An insider called Garner “a grounding and trusting force in Ben’s life.”

The source reiterated that the bond between both 52-year-olds “is the strongest that it’s ever been.”